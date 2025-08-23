Caitlin John LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 514.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 3,365,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.