Aew Capital Management L P Has $120.23 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 5.9% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $120,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE AVB opened at $193.6250 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.02 and a 200-day moving average of $205.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

