Valueworks LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.4% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $493,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,956.70. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,390 shares of company stock worth $1,874,817. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.