Aew Capital Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 520,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.44% of Kilroy Realty worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,611,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,521,000 after purchasing an additional 230,236 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,487,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500,635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,265,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,087,000 after purchasing an additional 193,291 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,923,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,785,000 after purchasing an additional 827,365 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $40.1520 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

