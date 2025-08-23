Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4%

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.