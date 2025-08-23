Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 536,413 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,677,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,413 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $2,205,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apex Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 11.8%

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $119.3990 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $116.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.94. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

