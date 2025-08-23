Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $269.2230 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

