Haverford Trust Co Has $22.67 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $754.89 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $922.13. The company has a market capitalization of $296.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $726.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

