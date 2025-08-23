Haverford Trust Co Sells 3,633 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,034,000 after buying an additional 418,491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,197,000 after buying an additional 75,638 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,926,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,152,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,343,000 after buying an additional 186,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.79. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

