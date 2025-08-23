Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,411 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.16% of Okta worth $211,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Okta by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $189,915,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2,309.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,772,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,176 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $105,592,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.43. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 146.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.840 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.230-3.280 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Arete began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,700. This trade represents a 56.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

