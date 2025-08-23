Haverford Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $210.2840 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.48 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

