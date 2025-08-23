Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Invests $2.93 Million in International Paper Company $IP

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. International Paper accounts for about 1.7% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.8% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $360,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,617,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,628,000 after purchasing an additional 485,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 66.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.46.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -489.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

