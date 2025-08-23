Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 66,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $563,710.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 600,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,407.62. The trade was a 10.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 134,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,362.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,269 shares in the company, valued at $763,047.09. The trade was a 57.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,880 shares of company stock worth $7,793,580. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

