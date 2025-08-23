JRM Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

JRM Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.3% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after acquiring an additional 587,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.1%

VIG stock opened at $211.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.13 and a 200-day moving average of $198.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $212.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

