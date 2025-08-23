Cadence Bank Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises about 1.4% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $109.80 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.