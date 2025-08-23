iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Holdings Raised by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.2% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $84,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $95.77 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

