Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,816,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,987,000 after buying an additional 4,479,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,494,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,365,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,028,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,895,000 after buying an additional 968,658 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

