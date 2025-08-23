Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 241,048.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,278,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,743 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 943.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,883,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $68,518,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 330 shares of company stock valued at $326,165. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $909.2570 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $987.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,189.10. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a one year low of $766.51 and a one year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

