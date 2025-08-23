Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF $BGRN

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $47.83 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1676 per share. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Stories

