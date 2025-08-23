Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,234 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.6% of Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 323.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,232,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,734 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,475 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,511,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 275.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,421,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,722 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

