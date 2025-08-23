SVB Wealth LLC Sells 29,753 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,753 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

