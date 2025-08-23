Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 186,460 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3,946.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $28,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $145.9580 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average is $141.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

