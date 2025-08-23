Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $267,732.35 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Singer sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $267,732.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,923.22. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $67.7590 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.91 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Arete began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 277.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 10,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 174.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.