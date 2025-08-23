Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $8.73 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 7.1% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 6.82% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $8,734,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2419 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

