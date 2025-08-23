Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Sells $347,127.00 in Stock

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) Director John Maluda sold 52,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $347,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 185,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,554.20. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Telos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Telos Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Telos by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Telos by 100,808.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Telos by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Telos by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

