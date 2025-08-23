Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Holdings Lifted by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6,670.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,331,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $70.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

