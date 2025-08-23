Brightline Capital Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Eos Energy Enterprises comprises about 5.6% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

EOSE stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.07. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Insider Activity

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 166,667 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $990,001.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,335,162.44. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 65,625 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $389,812.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 241,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,175.28. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,816. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

