Caitlin John LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

Caitlin John LLC lowered its position in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.76. MGE Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $109.22.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%. Research analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGEE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,501.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $530,560.07. This trade represents a 8.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

