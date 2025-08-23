Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2,162.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,434,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,129 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 5,425.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 549,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,084,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,384,000 after acquiring an additional 493,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,929,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLMI opened at $24.12 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

