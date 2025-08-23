Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Shares Sold by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC reduced its position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $156.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.96 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

