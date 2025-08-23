iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Acquired by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Caitlin John LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $69.89.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

