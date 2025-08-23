Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Stock Holdings Cut by BlackBarn Capital Partners LP

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare comprises approximately 2.0% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $31,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $174.30 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $151.95 and a one year high of $365.23. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.91.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

