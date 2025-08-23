Reviewing ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) & Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ManpowerGroup and Heidrick & Struggles International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 0 5 0 0 2.00 Heidrick & Struggles International 0 1 1 0 2.50

ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus target price of $48.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.65%. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.51%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than Heidrick & Struggles International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $17.85 billion 0.12 $145.10 million ($0.38) -116.74 Heidrick & Struggles International $1.12 billion 0.96 $8.73 million $1.59 32.57

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Heidrick & Struggles International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Heidrick & Struggles International. ManpowerGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidrick & Struggles International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Heidrick & Struggles International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ManpowerGroup pays out -378.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heidrick & Struggles International pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ManpowerGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

ManpowerGroup has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Heidrick & Struggles International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup -0.09% 7.98% 2.02% Heidrick & Struggles International 2.92% 14.85% 6.24%

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based services; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent solutions. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

