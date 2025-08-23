Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.83. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

