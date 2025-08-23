NewMarket Corporation $NEU Shares Sold by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC lowered its position in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in NewMarket by 557.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 46 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in NewMarket by 587.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 55 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in NewMarket by 185.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in NewMarket by 39.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $795.9560 on Friday. NewMarket Corporation has a 1 year low of $480.00 and a 1 year high of $806.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $718.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $698.51 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

