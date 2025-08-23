APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the quarter. MSA Safety Incorporporated makes up 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $247,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 11.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $175.9620 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1 year low of $127.86 and a 1 year high of $187.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.24.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $474.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

