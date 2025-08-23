APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 840,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,852 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $219,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $322.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.03. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

