Caitlin John LLC Sells 372 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Caitlin John LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $726,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,317.14. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total transaction of $1,770,878.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,903.34. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LECO stock opened at $245.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.48. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $246.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.40.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

