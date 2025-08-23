Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) vs. Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Critical Review

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) and Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Northpointe Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 10.40% 4.85% 0.50% Northpointe Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Northpointe Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $60.15 million 1.70 $6.26 million $0.93 16.45 Northpointe Bancshares $390.45 million 1.51 $55.16 million N/A N/A

This table compares Provident Financial and Northpointe Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northpointe Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Provident Financial and Northpointe Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Northpointe Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Provident Financial presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.84%. Northpointe Bancshares has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.50%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Northpointe Bancshares.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Northpointe Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Provident Financial pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Northpointe Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans. It also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. The company operates through full-service banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

About Northpointe Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.