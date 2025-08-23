APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 24,293 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,293 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises about 1.0% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.11% of Ferguson worth $329,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FERG. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $233.2480 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $238.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.14.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

