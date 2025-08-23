APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 7,030 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $167,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,291. This trade represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,017,164.28. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $662.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $757.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

