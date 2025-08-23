Caitlin John LLC Has $385,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Caitlin John LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares in the company, valued at $143,047.61. This trade represents a 98.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total transaction of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,291. This trade represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $662.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

