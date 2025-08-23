Groupe la Francaise Purchases 6,107 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after acquiring an additional 168,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after buying an additional 1,137,564 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,016,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,294,000 after buying an additional 172,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.71.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,931. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $752.3780 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $713.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.65. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $763.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

