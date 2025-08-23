AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 5.3%

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.11. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $63.82.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%.The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

