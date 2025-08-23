Groupe la Francaise Buys 535,474 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,154,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 535,474 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises 2.1% of Groupe la Francaise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in CRH were worth $99,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 43.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after buying an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 27.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 211.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after buying an additional 958,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CRH by 22.2% during the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 226,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 41,013 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CRH Stock Performance
NYSE CRH opened at $113.2560 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $113.95.
CRH Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.
CRH Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
