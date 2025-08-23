Groupe la Francaise Buys 535,474 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,154,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 535,474 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises 2.1% of Groupe la Francaise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in CRH were worth $99,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 43.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after buying an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 27.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 211.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after buying an additional 958,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CRH by 22.2% during the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 226,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 41,013 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $113.2560 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $113.95.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.