JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE JPM opened at $295.9920 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $301.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.