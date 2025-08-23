Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,500 shares, anincreaseof25.0% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPM opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSPM. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 591.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.