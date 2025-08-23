Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 607,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 490% from the average daily volume of 102,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Up 25.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

