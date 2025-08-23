Michelle Marie Reynolds Sells 3,214 Shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $699,655.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 28,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,476.72. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $709,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $527,240.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 909 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $113,625.00.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $217.2850 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 197.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.30. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $253.14.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDDT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

