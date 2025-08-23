PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) vs. Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Head-To-Head Comparison

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of PetMed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of PetMed Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PetMed Express and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetMed Express 0.14% 0.37% 0.23% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetMed Express 1 0 0 0 1.00 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PetMed Express and Akso Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PetMed Express currently has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.91%. Given PetMed Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetMed Express and Akso Health Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetMed Express $281.06 million 0.23 -$7.46 million $0.01 314.00 Akso Health Group $14.78 million 17.60 -$134.98 million N/A N/A

PetMed Express has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Risk & Volatility

PetMed Express has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetMed Express beats Akso Health Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website; mobile app; customer support center; and direct mail/print, which includes brochures and postcards. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

